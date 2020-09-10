Jessica Chastain to Play Tammy Wynette in 'George & Tammy' Limited Series

Acclaimed film actress Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) is heading to the small screen as she prepares to play country music legend Tammy Wynette in the Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network limited series George & Tammy.

The co-production will chronicle the country music power couple — Wynette and husband George Jones — and their complicated relationship, which inspired some of the most iconic music of all time including tunes like "Stand by Your Man." Following a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, George & Tammy will have a second window for viewing on ViacomCBS' forthcoming streaming service as well as on Paramount Network.

Created and executive produced by Dead to Me's Abe Sylvia, the series will also be executive produced by Chastain, Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Bryan Goluboff will serve as the writer and executive producer. The limited series is based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George which was written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

Known as the "First Lady of Country Music," Tammy Wynette's lyrics famously tackled issues such as loneliness, divorce, and heartbreak. "Stand by Your Man" is one of the best-selling country singles by a female artist ever and she had various other number one hits that solidified her spot in pop culture. While Tammy and George were together, they gave listeners memorable duets including "We're Gonna Hold On," "Golden Ring," and "Near You."

"I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow," said Abe Sylvia. "Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain."

"After having the honor of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her," continued Sylvia. "This has indeed been a passion project for Andrew, Josh and me – and we are so grateful to our partners Katherine Pope, Keith Cox and David Glasser for tirelessly championing our labor of love."

Stay tuned for more news about the series as casting takes place in the coming months.