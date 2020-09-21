Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown & More Join 'Friends' Virtual Episode

Fresh off of her Emmy win, Uzo Aduba is joining the latest episode of Zoom Where It Happens, alongside an all-star cast.

The Zoom Where It Happens is a new table reading series produced by Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae, Latanya Richardson and Ava DuVernay. Each episode recasts classic TV episodes with Black actors in the leading roles.

For the show's first installment, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard came together to portray the ladies at the center of Golden Girls as they read an installment from the '80s favorite. Hosted by Lena Waithe, the virtual event was the first of what will be many exciting episodes, and this time around Zoom Where It Happens will dive into Friends.

For this episode, Aduba will play Phoebe, and she'll be joined by Bathe as Rachel, Hinds as Monica, Sterling K. Brown as Ross, Kendrick Sampson as Joey and Jeremy Pope as Chandler. Together they'll read the Season 3 episode of Friends, "The One Where No One's Ready."

Streaming Tuesday, September 22, fans can tune in that night for the installment which will be hosted by Gabrielle Union-Wade, directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and produced by Stephanie Allain. This special series will continue to run through Election Day 2020 and aims to catalyze voters and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice.

This one-time performance will connect viewers with the nonpartisan voting initiative When We All Vote which was founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama. "We've selected popular four-quadrant shows to attract a wide cross-section of potential voters," said Bathe about the table reading series. "We're thrilled to see how many people have embraced the series and are actively motivated to get out the vote this November."

Don't miss the exciting installment — catch Zoom Where It Happens when it takes on Friends with the help of some famous faces.

Zoom Where It Happens, "Friends," Tuesday, September 22, 9/8c, Zoom