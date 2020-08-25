'The West Wing' Cast to Reunite for HBO Max Special Ahead of the Election

As America nears a pivotal 2020 presidential election, HBO Max is getting political as The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin and cast team up for the first time in 17 years for a special on the streamer.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Warner Bros. Television drama will come together once more under the helm of Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. Set to debut this fall, the reunion special will consist of a theatrical stage presentation of the Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing."

Supporting the mission of When We All Vote, the nonprofit and nonpartisan organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama aims to encourage citizens of all political parties to exercise their right to vote. To further support the cause, WarnerMedia will also be making a donation to When We All Vote.

Shooting over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in October, The West Wing stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. In addition to the original cast, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will also feature guest appearances and a special message from Michelle Obama alongside others. Additional casting news will be announced in the coming weeks.

Returning to his playwright roots, Sorkin will adapt the episode, writing new exclusive material for the staged version and special, and Tom Schlamme will direct the production. "Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," Sorkin said of the event.

"With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time," said HBO Max's head of of original content, Sarah Aubrey. "Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election."

Following COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Executive producers include Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson. Rob Paine will serve as co-executive producer on the special.

Running for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, The West Wing gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of Oval Office and West Wing staffers at the White House under Josiah "Jed" Bartlet's (Sheen) administration. Considered one of TV's most critically acclaimed series, The West Wing accumulated 27 Emmy wins over its run.

Don't miss the reunion coming to HBO Max this fall and stay tuned for more exciting announcements about the special in the coming weeks.

