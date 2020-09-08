Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Reimagine 'Golden Girls' With All-Black Cast

Since social distancing began months ago, various shows and stars have put on virtual events, but a new kind of table read is coming as The Golden Girls is reimagined with an all-Black cast featuring some of today's biggest stars.

In a special event that will part of a Mobilize series known as Zoom Where It Happens, Watchmen's Regina King, See's Alfre Woodard, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and The Affair's Sanaa Lathan will be thanking each other for being a friend as they recreate an episode of The Golden Girls. Hosted by Lena Waithe, the September 8 special is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

In the promotional imaging for the event, it appears that King will fill the role of Dorothy who was originally played by Bea Arthur, Ross will fill Betty White's shoes as Rose, Woodard will portray Estelle Getty's Sophia and Lathan will play Rue McClanahan's Blanche.

The event is being put on in an effort to drive change and engage the community as the presidential election nears this November. Free to the public, those wishing to tune in are asked to sign up through Mobilize's Zoom Where It Happens page.

Held in partnership with Zoom, this installment of the Zoom Where It Happens series will support Color of Change, the country's largest online racial justice organization. Don't miss out on the special event, tune into The Golden Girls presentation on Zoom tonight.

Zoom Where It Happens, "Golden Girls," Tuesday, September 8, 9/8c, Zoom