'Watchmen' Isn't Likely to Have a Second Season at HBO

HBO's Watchmen garnered major praise from viewers for its astonishing first season, but in spite of that fanfare, it's unlikely fans will get a Season 2.

At this week's Television Critics Association winter press tour, HBO programming head Casey Bloys spoke with USA Today about the acclaimed series and its chances for a second season. Needless to say, the answer suggests that fans shouldn't hold their breath for more episodes.

Bloys praised creator Damon Lindelof, pointing out how he"brilliantly took this graphic novel and just kind of broke it open and created a whole new world." It's for that reason — the created world — that viewers likely won't see more from Watchmen.

"It's really Damon's thinking about what he wants to do. If there's an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective (anthology) take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We're very proud of Watchmen, but what I'm most interested in what Damon wants to do," Bloys explained.

And according to a USA Today source, Lindelof recently said he doesn't have interest in pursuing a second season, reasoning that he's told the story he wanted to with the first set of episodes. He's reportedly "given his blessing" to HBO for them to take the helm if Season 2 were to come to fruition.

In regards to appointing someone new, Bloys said, "It would be hard to imagine doing [the show] without Damon involved in some way."

As fans of the series will recall, Season 1 concluded with Regina King's Angela Abar stepping out onto the pool in her backyard after ingesting an egg left behind for her by Doctor Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The screen faded to black before we could tell for sure if she acquired his powers.

