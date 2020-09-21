'Mr. Mercedes': Stephen King Series Heads to Streaming on Peacock (VIDEO)

Peacock is celebrating Stephen King's birthday in a special way by announcing the impending arrival of Mr. Mercedes on the streamer.

Based on King's best-selling Bill Hodges trilogy, Mr. Mercedes, which first aired on the Audience Network, follows a retired detective tormented by a serial killer who keeps sending him letters and emails. This forces the detective to take up a dangerous effort to protect his loved ones and himself.

Brendan Gleeson plays Bill Hodges, the ex-detective haunted by the murderous Brady Hartsfield, a.k.a. Mr. Mercedes (Harry Treadaway). The series is executive produced by Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley and directed by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

Seasons 1 and 2 will drop on Peacock on Thursday, October 15, and in anticipation of its arrival, Peacock revealed key art featuring Gleeson and Treadaway as their onscreen counterparts along with a new trailer.

Joining Gleeson and Treadaway in the cast are Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

Watch Mr. Mercedes' trailer below and don't miss the Peacock premiere this October.

Mr. Mercedes, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming, Thursday, October 15, Peacock