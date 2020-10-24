13 Halloween Movies, TV Episodes & Marathons to Watch If You Dare
Unlucky number, but lucky you!
From classic Halloween and horror movies (like Hocus Pocus and A Nightmare on Elm Street) to TV episodes (like The Conners) to new picks (like Roald Dahl’s The Witches), we scared up a frightening amount of TV to watch — if you dare.
