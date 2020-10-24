13 Halloween Movies, TV Episodes & Marathons to Watch If You Dare

Daniel Smith/HBO Max

Wicked fun for the whole family: Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Octavia Spencer (The Help) face off in this enchanting adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel that also inspired the 1990 Anjelica Huston cult favorite. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) and cowritten by Kenya Barris (black-ish), the rollicking new version finds Hathaway’s Grand High Witch and her child-hating (and quite fashionable!) coven invading a seaside resort. There, a no-nonsense Southerner (Spencer) shows them what’s up after they target her grandson (Jahzir Bruno) with spooky spells. It’s a colorful, campy tale loaded with heart, humor and just a li’l bit of horror. Available now, HBO Max