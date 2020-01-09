AT&T Audience Network to End — What Happens to Shows Like 'Mr. Mercedes'?

If you're a fan of any of the original series on AT&T's Audience Network, you have reason to be concerned.

The network is going to become a preview channel for HBO Max this spring, Variety reports. (AT&T also owns WarnerMedia.) The new streaming service is set to launch in May. An exact date has not yet been announced.

"We will begin to transition Audience Network from its current approach to support AT&T's broader original content and marketing focus on the upcoming HBO Max service," Daniel York, chief content officer of AT&T Consumer, explained.

It's unclear what this will mean for shows like Mr. Mercedes, Loudermilk, Condor, and You Me Her. Mr. Mercedes has yet to be renewed for a fourth season. (Season 3 concluded in November.) Loudermilk, Condor, and You Me Her have all been renewed for seasons that do not have air dates, and in the case of You Me Her, Season 5 is set to be its last. Loudermilk and Condor's renewals came in 2018 (December and July, respectively).

It is possible that these originals become part of HBO Max's library, according to Variety's sources. Fans are hoping that will be the case.

Hope #MrMercedes finds a home on whatever HBO is doing. Never read those King books but the show was pretty compelling. — Shan (@TNRLM) January 9, 2020

GASP! This makes business sense but I am hoping for the renewals of #MrMercedes + S2 of #Condor https://t.co/DLBboa57vQ — Fourth Of Goodbye (@fourthofgoodbye) January 9, 2020

With Audience Network shutting, I'd better be able to watch the final season of You Me Her!!! #AudienceNetwork #YouMeHer #HBOMax — Lee A (@leedfrazer) January 9, 2020

The streaming service has already announced both original and fan-favorite series as part of its programming.