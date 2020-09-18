'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Season 2: 'Shadows' Harvey Guillén to Recur

There's a new employee at Sprq Point in Season 2, beginning with the premiere.

What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén has joined Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in a recurring role as George. According to the character description, George is "a new programmer at Sprq Point who is constantly hungering for Zoey's (and his fellow coders') approval."

Zoey's, which follows the titular character (Jane Levy) as the only one who can hear other people's inner thoughts as "heart songs," is one of NBC's returning shows that's set to return after January 1 (along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, and New Amsterdam).

When TV Insider spoke with Skylar Astin (who plays Zoey's best friend Max) in August, he was getting ready for production to begin on Season 2. "This is entertainment and I'm so proud to be a part of something that can actually distract. And for that reason, I don't believe we're doing any COVID storylines, nor would I really [want to]," he said. "There's enough drama going on in our world, so I'm just excited to get back into it and safely shoot Season 2."

And speaking of drama, there's the love triangle featuring Max, Zoey, and coworker Simon (John Clarence Stewart). "I think I actually kind of know where we're headed to some degree and I don't know if it gets any cleaner, but I will say it is not what Season 1 was," Astin teased. "You're not going to just expect her to be making up her mind between these two men for three or four seasons. Love is very vast and complicated, and has a lot to do with timing, and I think that we're really going to get into all of that. We're not shying away from how messy all that can be."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, 2021, NBC