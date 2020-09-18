'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Heroes Shine in New Season Posters (PHOTOS)

ABC's Thursday night fire-fighting and medical heroes are returning to our screens soon.

After announcing that Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy would be premiering their seasons with a crossover event on November 12 — three hours, with a two-hour Grey's! — the network released new key art and teasers.

"First to respond. Last to surrender," reads the firefighter spinoff's poster (featuring almost the entire cast), while the longest-running primetime medical drama's (with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey) offers the reminder that "Sometimes ... we all need saving." See them both below.

Meanwhile, the two video teasers do a great job of reminding viewers of where the shows left off — and in only 15 seconds each. Among Station 19's big moments, the first responders dealt with a bomb, and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was shocked to discover her mother is actually still alive!

Over on Grey's, the doctors treated one of their own, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) gave birth to her and Atticus "Link" Lincoln's (Chris Carmack) baby, and Teddy (Kim Raver) was in the middle of a love triangle ... on the day of her wedding to Owen (Kevin McKidd). We already know it's picking up a month and a half into the pandemic, so we'll have to see how that time jump affects the loose ends.

Station 19 also stars Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato (having made the jump from Grey's) as Carina DeLuca.

Grey's Anatomy also stars Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

Station 19, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 8/7c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy, Two-Hour Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC