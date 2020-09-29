Watch My Show: 'neXt' Boss on the Frightening Reality of His Rogue A.I.

In the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, a spaceship computer known as HAL killed almost all of the vessel's crew to ensure its own survival. More than five decades later, in the Fox thriller NeXt, a rogue artificial intelligence attempting to end humanity is still the stuff of fiction—but no less frightening.

In this case, it's up to the AI's regretful creator, unstable genius Paul LeBlanc (Mad Men's John Slattery, above), and special agent for the FBI's Cybercrime Task Force Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade) to prevent slaughter by machine.

Executive producer Manny Coto takes our survey on his hopefully not too prescient show.

If you only have time to watch one more show, it should be NeXt because…the rise of a superintelligent AI is not only possible — many theorists think it's inevitable. It will just look a lot different, and scarier, than what we've seen in movies.

I was inspired to create NeXt because…my Alexa started speaking with my son in the middle of the night. Super-intelligence comes with responsibility — at least wait until after 9pm.

Awards voters are definitely going to single out…an absolutely incredible cast headed by a revelatory and frightening performance by John Slattery.

You'll be glad to hear we don't…have any of our hacker characters pump their fists and shout, "We're in!"



You should start to worry if Alexa, Siri or Cortana…stop answering questions and start emitting a pulsing red glow.

NeXt, Premiere, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9/8c, Fox