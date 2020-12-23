Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Finale Wins Night

There wasn't that much new TV on the Tuesday before Christmas, but The Bachelorette did see a second proposal — and not only did it top the night in viewers (5.25 million tuned in to see who Tayshia Adams chose), but it also walked away with the win in the key demo (a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49).

Meanwhile, Fox's Next aired its two-part series finale and ticked up from last week.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):