Tuesday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Wins the Key Demo, But 'NCIS' Takes Viewers

Meredith Jacobs
On the night that NCIS reached its 400th episode, the CBS procedural was just a bit down in viewers from the Season 18 premiere, but also down in the key demo (adults 18-49) from the previous milestone, its 350th episode, on April 17, 2018 (1.1 rating, 11.3 million viewers).

The Bachelorette did take the win in that demo (1.15 rating) and was steady, as were FBI and Most Wanted. The new ABC drama Big Sky ticked up, while The Voice was down.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Bachelorette (ABC)1.24.4
NCIS (CBS)0.99.8
The Voice (NBC)0.96.8
Cosmos: Possible  Worlds (Fox)0.31.2
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (CW)0.1540,000
9:00 p.m.The Bachelorette (ABC)1.14.1
FBI (CBS)0.88.2
Weakest Link (NBC)0.63.3
Next (Fox)0.2917,000
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (CW)0.1520,000
10 p.m.Big Sky (ABC)0.74.4
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)0.75.5
Transplant (NBC)0.42.8