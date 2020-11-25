On the night that NCIS reached its 400th episode, the CBS procedural was just a bit down in viewers from the Season 18 premiere, but also down in the key demo (adults 18-49) from the previous milestone, its 350th episode, on April 17, 2018 (1.1 rating, 11.3 million viewers).

The Bachelorette did take the win in that demo (1.15 rating) and was steady, as were FBI and Most Wanted. The new ABC drama Big Sky ticked up, while The Voice was down.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):