'Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Teases Finale & Hopes for a Movie

Unsurprisingly, considering past episodes and especially after recent promos, the end of Supernatural is going to be emotional.

Just like the fans, the actors have to say goodbye to the demon-ghost-monster-everything hunting brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) in November. Padalecki opened up about filming the finale and saying goodbye to the character he's played for 15 seasons on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast (below, posted September 15, but recorded during filming of the final two episodes of Supernatural at the beginning of the month).

Since both he and Ackles are "so committed" to the characters they play, "I want to do him justice, so I'm trying to focus really hard to make sure that if Sam cries, it's Sam's tears, not Jared's," Padalecki explained. As an actor, he added, "I want to tell stories, and I want to tell Sam's story." Does that mean we should expect to see Sam Winchester crying during the finale? It sounds like it. And given the show's history of killing off characters, including both brothers multiple times, fans may want to prepare themselves for a major death — and one that will stick. There likely won't be any sort of deal to be made to bring someone back to life this time around.

TV shows do film episodes out of order, but Rosenbaum asked Padalecki if he and Ackles were scheduled to wrap at the same time. "The last time Sam and Dean see each other is the last time Jared and Jensen see each other, if that makes any sense," the Supernatural star teased. "I'm not saying what the last scene is going to be, but the last moment I have on camera with Jensen and vice versa will be the last filming moment I have on camera with Jensen." The brothers have been separated quite a few times over the 15 seasons, but will they end the series together? We'll have to wait and see.

If it's up to the actors (and likely the fans), the November 19 finale won't be the last time they play Sam and Dean. "I hope" there is a movie, Padalecki says, and he's completely on board to do one. Ackles also spoke about some sort of revival in the future when he appeared on the podcast Rosenbaum released on September 8.

"I've always thought that there's a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, 'Hey, let's do a little short order action for a streaming network and bring them back for six episodes,'" he said. "I do feel like this isn't like the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is a 'let's hang this in the closet for now and we'll dust her off down the road a bit.'"

As Ackles also shared then, both stars are getting (versions of) Baby. Ackles is taking home "the hero car, the one we always drive," while Padalecki was reportedly offered the "beat up" double of the 1967 Impala. "That was something phenomenal that Warner Bros. did for us," Padalecki said. "Those cars are very valuable, and [chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group] Peter Roth said basically, 'Thank you guys so much for doing such a wonderful job for so long. We'd like you guys to have this.'"

And here's a fun fact he added: "Dean Winchester's the car guy, but Jared Padalecki's the car guy."

