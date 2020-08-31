Sam & Dean Face Their Biggest Challenge Yet in New 'Supernatural' Teaser (VIDEO)

The return of Supernatural is just over a month away and Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are facing their biggest challenge yet — helping Jack (Alexander Calvert) take down God (Rob Benedict).

In a newly released trailer for The CW fan favorite's final episodes, Billie (Lisa Berry) gives Dean a stern warning as she says, "God, he'll be back soon. Could be today, could be tomorrow but when he comes, there won't be a moment to waste."

Nonchalant as ever, Dean answers, "what else is new?" As fans of the series will recall, the last installment to air — before filming on the final season stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — saw nephilim Jack get his soul back and now he's ready to kill God.

"I'm supposed to kill God, but I need to complete a final ritual," Jack says, and the Winchester brothers have his back as God (aka Chuck Shurley) looms near. "They think they can kill me?" God questions, unconvinced of the threat against him.

The task will be perilous if the trailer is any indication, but fans will have to wait until Thursday, October 8, when Supernatural returns to finish its 15-year run. Everything will come to an end when the finale airs Thursday, November 19 as part of a two-hour event that will include the special Supernatural: The Long Road Home ahead of the final episode.

Don't miss the action in the trailer and stay tuned for more glimpses at the final episodes before October 8.

Supernatural, Returns Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW