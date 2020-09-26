4 Sitcom Episodes Showing the Lighter Side of Campaign Season

Election Day is approaching fast! If you need a break from all the news, cast your vote for these sitcom episodes, where it's anything but politics as usual.…

The Golden Girls

"The President's Coming! The President's Coming!" Parts 1 & 2

Season 5, Episodes 25 & 26

Picture it: Miami, 1990… Ahead of POTUS's Florida visit, George Bush's advance team asks senior roommates Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Sophia (Estelle Getty) to do a photo op at their home. One snafu? Native Sicilian Sophia fails the security check. "I can't believe it," she says. "I spend one lousy night with Mussolini!"

Parks and Recreation

"Bus Tour"

Season 4, Episode 21

Pawnee, Indiana, city council candidate Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) faces a tough choice in the final stretch of her race. After the death of her opponent's father, should she continue her bus tour? Or suspend it out of respect? The opposition's manager (Kathryn Hahn) warns that if Knope should continue, it would be a tacky move "on par with spray-painting nipples on the Lincoln Memorial."

Seinfeld

"The Cadillac"

Season 7, Episode 14

Comic Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) buys his pop Morty (Barney Martin) a Cadillac. The gift causes a rift between Morty, president of his condo association, and other board members, who accuse him of stealing from the treasury to cover the cost of the Caddy! When Morty insists his boy bought it, one colleague snipes, "Your son could never afford that car. We all saw his act last year." Cue the impeachment proceedings!

Will & Grace

"Election"

Season 2, Episode 2

They say all politics is personal — which is certainly the case for New Yorker Grace (Debra Messing), who runs for president of her tenants association against friend and neighbor Will (Eric McCormack), after learning he's one of the few in their apartment building with a working fireplace. Their pandering for votes leads them to the hospital bed of an ailing resident.