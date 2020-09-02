Dick Wolf's TV shows are getting back to work.

Law & Order: SVU started filming its 22nd season in New York City this week, and series star (and executive producer) Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) celebrated by sharing some photos from set to Instagram. "It's all happening. Back in hair chair with @cassihurdhair," she captioned the post from Monday, September 14. "First day of shooting Season 22!! Making history. So grateful to be back at work." She used hashtags reminding people to wear masks (due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production on Season 21 early in March).

Newest series regular Jamie Gray Hyder (who plays Officer Kat Azar Tamin and was promoted last season) also shared her excitement about returning to set on her Instagram Stories (screenshots below).

This comes after Hargitay posted a look at the first virtual table read on Friday (September 11), with a glimpse at the premiere's script and title: "Remember Me in Quarantine." "It's official," she wrote alongside the photos. "The bands[sic] back together!"

"A lot has happened since we shut down, in New York, and in our country," showrunner Warren Leight previously wrote on Twitter. "First few eps will see our squad grappling with many of the losses and changes and challenges we're all going through at this moment." He's also shared that George Floyd's death and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality will come up in Season 22.

Leight has posted a handful of glimpses at the actors, writers, and producers meeting over Zoom in recent weeks.

Law & Order: SVU returns for its 22nd season in November, with spinoff Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, set to debut in 2021. Meloni was originally intended to appear in the Season 22 premiere of SVU, but as Leight said, "These days all plans are subject to change ... For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere."

Law & Order: SVU, Season 22 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, NBC