'Law & Order: SVU' Promotes Jamie Gray Hyder to Series Regular

It looks like SVU may have officially filled Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) spot on the squad.

Jamie Gray Hyder debuted as Kat Azar Tamin in the Law & Order: SVU Season 21 premiere and helped Liv (Mariska Hargitay) and the team with a sting operation on a media mogul accused of rape. She has since transferred from Vice to SVU and has worked a couple cases with the team, taking Carisi's spot after his transfer to the DA's office. And now we know she's sticking around.

Hyder shared the "official" news herself on Twitter Monday. "Kat Azar-Tamin (and myself) have been upgraded to a series regular on @nbcsvu," she wrote. "Couldn't ask for a better boss (on screen & off!) or a better group of people to work w/ every day. Thank you @WolfEnt for trusting me w/ this historic show." She included a series of photos, including one of her and Hargitay (who also serves as an executive producer).

"Kat is motivated by social justice and attached to her community," Hyder told TV Insider. And both she and her character must "fit in with a new group of people."

Looks like she's going to have plenty of time to settle in at SVU!

