What To Know Tom Ellis, known for his role on Lucifer, stars as Case Officer Colin Glass in the new CBS drama CIA, premiering February 23.

Aimee Garcia, Ellis’s former Lucifer costar, visited the CIA set and sharing behind-the-scenes videos.

Tom Ellis has traded in devil horns for spy craft with his newest role. The Lucifer star’s new CBS series, CIA, premieres on Monday, February 23, and one of his former costars stopped by the drama’s set to support him.

Aimee Garcia, who played Ella on Lucifer with Ellis as the devil, shared a photo and videos from the CIA set on Sunday, February 22, with promotion for the series’ premiere. “Excited to watch @officialtomellis look devilishly dapper AND solve crime in @ciacbs Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT,” Garcia captioned a photo of the two together.

Then, in three videos in her Instagram Stories, she had Ellis show off his character’s desk, captured him getting his hair and makeup done, and offered a behind-the-scenes look at filming.

Garcia asks about the lack of family photos on Colin’s desk, and he points out, “Well, that’s the thing about CIA. We don’t have family. We can’t tell anyone about it.” She calls him a “ghost,” and he agrees. “We work in the shadows, but we do have lovely mugs.”

Then, his CIA costar Natalee Linez walks by in the second as he’s getting his hair and makeup done. “It takes a village,” she jokes. “This is what age does. He’s been here for two hours.”

In the new series, Ellis plays CIA Case Officer Colin Glass opposite Nick Gehlfuss‘ FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman, who joins the former’s fusion cell. When it came to casting Ellis, showrunner Mike Weiss told TV Insider as part of our digital cover story, “Tom is really good at, ‘I wish I was that guy. He’s so cool. I wish I could be as cool under pressure. I wish I could be that suave and sophisticated and charming.’ …. Tom disappears into this kind of shadowy career CIA intelligence officer who has secrets and information that he’s playing incredibly close to the vest.”