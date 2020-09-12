'Pennyworth's Martha Kane Will Be Expecting in Season 2

The Pennyworth family is expanding as fans learned Saturday, September 12 during DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) will learn she's pregnant in Season 2.

The EPIX prequel series set in 1960s London follows the story of Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). A former British SAS soldier, Alfred forms his own security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), the billionaire father of Bruce. Featuring various DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Pennyworth also includes Martha Kane.

In Season 1 of the series, Martha began a relationship with Thomas Wayne which will culminate in a Season 2 pregnancy creator and executive producer Bruno Heller revealed during the DC FanDome event. The revelation was news to Aldridge and Paetz who joined Heller, Bannon, Paloma Faith and executive producer/director Danny Cannon for the panel.

The Easter egg, as Heller termed the pregnancy news, is a hint at the arrival of Bruce Wayne as by canon, Martha Kane is Bruce's mother and Thomas Wayne is his father. Bruce Wayne is famously known by DC fans as the man who became the caped crusader.

This latest bit of news follows the announcement made during DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes on August 22, that DC character Lucius Fox would be part of the EPIX series in Season 2. Along with featuring Bannon, Aldridge, Faith and Paetz, Pennyworth Season 2 will include the return of Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker and Jason Flemyng.

Joining Season 2 as series regulars are stars James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater. Don't miss this major Pennyworth moment, stay tuned for Season 2 which is still in the works as productions remain delayed due to Coronavirus.

