Who Is Stormfront Really in 'The Boys' Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys, Season 2, Episodes 1-3.]

Season 2 of The Boys is underway and Avengers-esque superhero group The Seven are adjusting to the newest addition — the deceased Translucent's replacement — Stormfront (Aya Cash).

In a world where "Supes" are revered like today's celebrities, Stormfront was brought in by conglomerate Vought International to fill the void in their lead superhero team. But her presence is quite baffling as she was supposedly plucked from obscurity in Portland, Oregon and thrust into the spotlight alongside the other Supes.

Even more strange is her inherently racist behavior exhibited in the final moments of Season 2's third episode, "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men," in which she slaughtered various people of color during a fight with vigilante group The Boys' member Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) brother.

Presenting a seemingly progressive stance on topics ranging from publicity to sexism, the social media-savvy Supe seemed to be a key ingredient in refreshing The Seven's image following some serious publicity blunders, including ousted member The Deep's (Chace Crawford) sexual misconduct and former Vought exec Madelyn Stillwell's (Elisabeth Shue) death.

Clearly Stormfront is irking The Seven's leader and ultimate baddie Homelander (Antony Starr) with her presence as she wins over the unaware masses with her magnetic public persona, but just like him, Stormfront has something she's hiding. Who is this woman and why is she so full of racist rage?

The Boys itself is based on a series of comics and graphic novels from Garth Ennis, and though Stormfront exists in the comics, the Supe is very different than the one encountered on the show. In the source material, Stormfront is a male Supe who leads another team known as Payback. That team also includes the character Soldier Boy, whom Supernatural's Jensen Ackles will play in Season 3.

Stormfront is also a Nazi in the comics and the first Supe ever created, which could explain the racist tendencies of the show's version of the character. However, right now it doesn't seem like she's running an opposing superhero team. That said, the Stormfront of the comics is described as a Supe comparable in power to Homelander, which could explain his clear displeasure with her presence.

Will more of her backstory be revealed? Stay tuned and continue to stream Season 2 of The Boys to find out when new episodes are added each Friday.

The Boys, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Amazon Prime Video