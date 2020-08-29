Jack Quaid Teases an 'All-Out War' in 'The Boys' Season 2

The Boys, a bloody, bawdy satire set in a world where superheroes abuse their powers and violent vigilantes are the good guys returns for a battle royal.

"There's an all-out war happening," previews Jack Quaid. His wide-eyed character Hughie Campbell has wound up as the moral center of the outlaw crew the Boys, while their leader, grizzled Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), becomes consumed with revenge against egomaniacal Homelander (Antony Starr), part of the corrupt superhero group the Seven.

With wildly different temperaments, Hughie and Billy don't agree on how to handle their common enemy. "One will stop at nothing to accomplish his mission, and the other doesn't want to cross a line," continues Quaid.

While those two Boys fight to maintain their campaign against the Seven, the superheroes may have a bigger problem within their ranks when they take on a nasty new member (Aya Cash). Says Quaid, "She's a huge threat."

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video

