'Game of Thrones' Stars & More Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg

Dame Diana Rigg passed away at the age of 82.

Rigg died of cancer and had been diagnosed in March, according to her daughter, Rachael Stirling. "She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," she told the BBC.

Rigg was best known on TV for her roles as Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones and Emma Peel on The Avengers.

Hollywood, including her Game of Thrones costars (and the show's official Twitter account), has started paying tribute to the actress on social media.

Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020

"She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (GOT's Jaime Lannister) wrote alongside photos of Rigg on Instagram. "An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Pedro Pascal (GOT's Oberyn Martell) called her "the true queen of Westeros."

View this post on Instagram The true queen of Westeros. #DianaRigg A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

"It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg," wrote Mark Gatiss, who worked with her on several projects including Game of Thrones and Doctor Who. "From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in 'All About Mother' to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another."

It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020

Check out more tributes below.

Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020

Oh no! She was magnificent!! Gratitude to the great Diana Rigg for so many fearless, fascinating performances. But we wanted more. https://t.co/yilGCSVfp6 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 10, 2020

RIP Diana Rigg. It’s always hard when greatness exits this world. Rest well 💛https://t.co/ai1X2J23k6 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 10, 2020

For a girl in the 1960’s, Diana Rigg was the embodiment of power and allure. To see her on stage in Medea 30 years later was sheer terror. And the icing was Game of Thrones. She outplayed them all. A great grand actor. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9XjCQh1qmi — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) September 10, 2020

What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020