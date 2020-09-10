'Game of Thrones' Stars & More Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg

Dame Diana Rigg passed away at the age of 82.

Rigg died of cancer and had been diagnosed in March, according to her daughter, Rachael Stirling. "She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," she told the BBC.

Rigg was best known on TV for her roles as Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones and Emma Peel on The Avengers.

Hollywood, including her Game of Thrones costars (and the show's official Twitter account), has started paying tribute to the actress on social media.

"She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (GOT's Jaime Lannister) wrote alongside photos of Rigg on Instagram. "An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace."

 

Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace

Pedro Pascal (GOT's Oberyn Martell) called her "the true queen of Westeros."

 

The true queen of Westeros. #DianaRigg

"It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg," wrote Mark Gatiss, who worked with her on several projects including Game of Thrones and Doctor Who. "From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in 'All About Mother' to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another."

Check out more tributes below.