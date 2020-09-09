'AGT' Results: Who Are the First 5 Acts Moving on to the Finals?

The first five finalists of America's Got Talent Season 15 have been revealed.

Double Dragon, Dance Town Family, Broken Roots, Spyros Bros, Thomas Day, Alan Silva, Shaquira McGrath, Brandon Leake, Malik Dope, Archie Williams, and Roberta Battaglia performed Tuesday night for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. (Simon Cowell is recovering from back surgery.) Then it was up to America to vote.

Read on for the results from the first week of semifinals.

Eliminations

The top three acts via America's vote overnight immediately move on to the next round. First, the Spyros Bros and Dance Town Family are sent home. Then, Broken Roots advances, while Double Dragon is eliminated. "I feel like you're like the little engine that could," Klum tells the musicians, who were brought back for quarterfinals after not making it past Judge Cuts "Now you're cruising full steam ahead to the finale."

Next, Thomas Day is sent home, while Brandon Leake moves on. "You are the king of spoken words. There aren't any words I can give you that would add anything to what you do," Mandel tells his Golden Buzzer. "You just gotta keep doing what you do ... keep being you ... keep speaking ... keep teaching. ... You are changing the world."

Finally, Shaquira McGrath is eliminated, while Roberta Battaglia advances. "Just be yourself because you're perfect. Every time you come out, you're better and better and better," Vergara says to her Golden Buzzer. "Believe in yourself and listen to your gut because you're amazing."

Dunkin' Save

The acts that America's vote placed in fourth, fifth, and sixth places — Alan Silva, Archie Williams, and Malik Dope, in no particular order — are up for the Dunkin' Save (voting online). And it's Alan Silva who joins the other finalists. "We love you," Klum tells him, and "the fans love you."

The Judges' Choice

Then, it's up to the judges to decide. With votes from Vergara and Klum, Archie Williams advances.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC