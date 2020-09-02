'Grey's Anatomy' Plans to Begin Filming Season 17

Grey's Anatomy fans may see Season 17 this fall after all — albeit later than usual.

Filming is slated to start this month (and potentially next week) in Los Angeles, Variety reports. As with many other TV series, production shut down on Grey's in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the ABC medical drama was four episodes short of completing its 16th season.

It remains to be seen how much they'll stick to the original plan for what would come next after the stand-in finale, Episode 21. We do know the coronavirus pandemic will be incorporated into Season 17, with series star Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca) revealing in August that the drama will pick up "a month and a half into full COVID, so it's going to take place a little bit beyond where we left off." He also noted that because they're playing doctors in a hospital during a pandemic, they'll be able to wear full personal protective equipment while filming.

Context for what's happened in that small time jump — including the status of Drs. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt's (Kevin McKidd) wedding and relationship after he learned about her affair with colleague Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), DeLuca's mental health, and the name of Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link's (Chris Carmack) baby — will be provided in flashbacks and conversations.

Grey's Anatomy was originally part of ABC's fall schedule but was not included when the network unveiled premiere dates on August 27. Press Your Luck will fill its time slot, Thursdays at 9/8c, in the short-term, while Celebrity Family Feud will replace spinoff Station 19. "With our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said at the time.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 17, TBA, ABC