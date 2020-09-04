Mike's Condition Worsens in 'General Hospital' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Mike’s (Max Gail) Alzheimer’s story is staying front and center on General Hospital next week.

In an exclusive first look at the ABC daytime drama's latest promo, we see the return of Aunt Stella (two-time Daytime Emmy winner Vernee Watson), a social worker, who gently informs Sonny (Maurice Benard) that Mike’s condition is progressing. Since GH has returned with new episodes, just over a month ago, Sonny has been by his father’s side, struggling with not wanting to let his father go and not wanting him to be in pain.

“It’s been a really terrific story for us that just continues to ‘three-dimensionalize’ in ways because of the actors’ performances,” Frank Valentini, GH, executive producer, tells TV Insider. “Principally because of Max — he's such an extraordinary performer.

“And one of the big surprises that we're going to have is that we're going to have some very, very moving emotional scenes…where you see a little bit of what it would have been like if Mike had not succumbed to Alzheimer's,” Valentini adds. “I think that's going to be really powerful for the audience to see.”

GH has employed the heart-rendering story technique of ‘what might have been’ in the past. When Oscar (Garren Stitt) was dying last year, GH did a series of fantasy scenes that showed what life would have been like had he miraculously gone into remission.

Watson’s not the only player who has taken home Emmy gold for her part as Aunt Stella this storyline. In 2019, Benard took won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Gail, a newcomer to the genre, won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The story of Mike’s Alzheimer’s began in early 2018 when Sonny paid his dad an overdue visit. He assumed that some missing money meant that Mike was gambling again. In reality, Mike had failed to recall where he had stashed the funds. He moved to Port Charles to be with Sonny and his family including Sonny’s wife Carly (Laura Wright), who warmly welcome Mike into their home. Over the last two and a half years, Mike’s condition has gotten worse. He moved into a facility, Turning Woods, where personnel there have taken care of him.

The story was – and remains – an alternative to many of the mob-based tales the Corinthos clan has played over the years. Mike’s condition has drawn the Sonny’s family together in a way that viewers have never seen.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC