Sonny Wrestles With a Heart-Wrenching Decision on 'General Hospital'

Mobsters are notorious tough guys, but cracks show in boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) armor as he wrestles with signing a do-not-resuscitate order for his Alzheimer's-stricken father, Mike Corbin (Max Gail).

"Sonny is really trying to make the right decision and wondering, 'Am I honoring my dad or am I killing him?'" says Laura Wright, who plays Sonny's wife, Carly. Watch for a heart-wrenching story showing what life could have been like if Mike hadn't gotten sick, teases General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini.

Sonny gets some good news when his noble but troubled son, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), who was at a facility trying to recover from PTSD, finally comes home. As Dante struggles to return to normalcy, what does this mean for him and ex-wife Lulu (Emme Rylan), who's now in a new romance?

Plus, long-engaged Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) "get to a new place in their relationship," hints Valentini. And police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry, below) should keep an eye on the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Warns the producer, "He is going to make life hell for Jordan in a way she never even imagined."

