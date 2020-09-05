Was Jamie Involved in the 'Yellowstone' Season 3 Cliffhanger? (POLL)

Jamie (Wes Bentley) pulled away from the Duttons in Yellowstone Season 3 after learning he'd been adopted by John (Kevin Costner) and Evelyn and meeting his biological father. He was now only out for his best interests when it came to the ranch's property, but how far did he go exactly?

The finale ended with potentially quite a bit of bloodshed. All season, it looked like the Duttons could lose a large chunk of their land to an airport, and hedge fund manager Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) proved he was willing to get violent (or have others do so) for CEO Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) when he sent John's former friend to send a message by attacking wranglers Colby (Denim Richards) and Teeter (Jennifer Landon). And when Willa's job was threatened with an anonymous harassment complaint, she wanted more from Roarke. Cue the Dutton cliffhangers?

A bomb was delivered to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) office as she was packing up, and the subsequent explosion (after her assistant opened the box) seemed to take out the entire floor. Gunmen burst into Kayce's (Luke Grimes) office, and he took cover behind his desk. A man shot John and the innocent woman whose tire he was changing on the side of the road. And when ranch foreman (and Beth's fiancé) Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) couldn't reach anyone, he contacted Jamie, only for the attorney general to tell him he shouldn't call him anymore.

But was that just Jamie further distancing himself from the family, or was it because he knew he had some part in something that, depending on the results, would mean all ties with the Duttons and the ranch would be severed permanently? (And if he thought Beth had been or was about to be killed, it makes sense he wouldn't want to have anything to do with her fiancé.) After learning he'd been adopted and his biological father had murdered his mother, Jamie tracked down Garrett Randall (Will Patton) and decided to get to know the man. Garrett suggested that Jamie should be the one to run the ranch, and in order to take the "empire," he only had to do one thing: "Kill the king."

Could Jamie have taken his father's advice to heart and at the very least known what Roarke planned to do? It is hard to imagine Jamie being able to organize and execute such a well-thought out plan, but he has been talking to and making deals with Willa so he could have at least been in the loop. Did he reach out to Willa and Roarke about eliminating his family? Did they plan it and just inform him? Sure, Garrett had said he'd need to kill the king (John), but Jamie would have to know that he'd be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life if he did that and Beth and Kayce were still alive.

However, would Jamie have the guts to actually plan the murders of his father and siblings, no matter how he may feel after learning he was adopted? We've seen him play the victim quite a bit. We saw it in reaction to Beth's hatred of him, after he didn't tell her she'd be sterilized if she got an abortion when she was younger at a clinic on the reservation. We think it's safe to assume that the brains behind those (attempted?) murders was Roarke.

One thing's for certain: Jamie approving the transfer of a portion of the ranch for that airport may have been the equivalent of him digging his own grave. If he even knew about the attempts on John, Beth, and Kayce's lives, he may as well have put the nail in his own coffin.

What do you think? Did Jamie know what was going to happen? Vote in the poll below.

Yellowstone, Season 4, TBA, Paramount Network