Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Latest Eviction Outpaces Competition

Jim Halterman
Big Brother All Stars Cody
CBS

Not only did CBS' Big Brother once again win the Thursday, September 3 primetime broadcast television schedule, it did so by a wide margin to win in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

In the demo, its 1.0 rating was well above the second-place holder in both categories, ABC's Holey Moley, which had a 0.5 rating. In total viewers, over a million people separated the 4.1 million for Big Brother and 3.0 for Holey Moley.

Double-pumping original episodes of Love Island and To Tell the Truth didn't bring spectacular results for either program. That said, Love Island slipped in the 18-49 demo from 0.4 to 0.3 in its back-to-back airings, while To Tell the Truth maintained a 0.4 in both hours and slipped just a hair in the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers. The victor for that head-to-head is clearly To Tell the Truth.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Big Brother (CBS)1.04.1
Holey Moley  (ABC)0.53.0
The Wall - R (NBC)0.32.5
Beat Shazam - R  (Fox)0.31.4
Mysteries Decoded (CW) 0.1811,000
9:00 p.m.To Tell the Truth (ABC)0.42.9
Love Island  (CBS)0.41.7
Beat Shazam – R  (Fox)0.41.3
Transplant -  R  (NBC)0.32.0
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)0.1582,000
10 p.m.To Tell The Truth  (ABC)0.42.8
Love Island  (CBS)0.31.4
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.22.0