Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Latest Eviction Outpaces Competition
Not only did CBS' Big Brother once again win the Thursday, September 3 primetime broadcast television schedule, it did so by a wide margin to win in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.
In the demo, its 1.0 rating was well above the second-place holder in both categories, ABC's Holey Moley, which had a 0.5 rating. In total viewers, over a million people separated the 4.1 million for Big Brother and 3.0 for Holey Moley.
Double-pumping original episodes of Love Island and To Tell the Truth didn't bring spectacular results for either program. That said, Love Island slipped in the 18-49 demo from 0.4 to 0.3 in its back-to-back airings, while To Tell the Truth maintained a 0.4 in both hours and slipped just a hair in the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers. The victor for that head-to-head is clearly To Tell the Truth.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.0
|4.1
|Holey Moley (ABC)
|0.5
|3.0
|The Wall - R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.5
|Beat Shazam - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|Mysteries Decoded (CW)
|0.1
|811,000
|9:00 p.m.
|To Tell the Truth (ABC)
|0.4
|2.9
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.4
|1.7
|Beat Shazam – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.3
|Transplant - R (NBC)
|0.3
|2.0
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|582,000
|10 p.m.
|To Tell The Truth (ABC)
|0.4
|2.8
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.3
|1.4
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.2
|2.0