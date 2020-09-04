Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Latest Eviction Outpaces Competition

Not only did CBS' Big Brother once again win the Thursday, September 3 primetime broadcast television schedule, it did so by a wide margin to win in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

In the demo, its 1.0 rating was well above the second-place holder in both categories, ABC's Holey Moley, which had a 0.5 rating. In total viewers, over a million people separated the 4.1 million for Big Brother and 3.0 for Holey Moley.

Double-pumping original episodes of Love Island and To Tell the Truth didn't bring spectacular results for either program. That said, Love Island slipped in the 18-49 demo from 0.4 to 0.3 in its back-to-back airings, while To Tell the Truth maintained a 0.4 in both hours and slipped just a hair in the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers. The victor for that head-to-head is clearly To Tell the Truth.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):