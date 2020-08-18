Amazon Sets 'Utopia' Premiere Date: Can Comic Fans Save the World? (VIDEO)

It may be the end of the world as they know it.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming conspiracy thriller, Utopia, from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects' Gillian Flynn, will premiere on Friday, September 25, and along with that news, the streaming service dropped the official trailer.

"What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?" Dr. Kevin Christie (John Cusack) asks. Well, a group of fans—Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton)—obsessed with the seemingly fictional comic, Utopia, about a scientist who made horrible viruses, may be saving it. The pages predicted a virus before the first case was seen in the real world.

Is everything in Utopia real? Can they fight this? Rainn Wilson's Dr. Michael Stearns, an expert on the virus, may be able to help them, but it would mean "going into the belly of the beast, practically begging to be slaughtered," he warns.

Watch the trailer below to see the group's adventure that brings them face-to-face with the comic's main character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), why it's so dangerous to even see Utopia, and more.

The series also stars Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Flynn serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

Check out the new key art:

Utopia, Series Premiere, Friday, September 25, Amazon Prime Video