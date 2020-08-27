NBC Fall Schedule: 'The Voice' & 'Superstore' Are Back, But What's Held for 2021?

Your favorite NBC series are coming back this fall, just a bit later than usual.

The network announced its fall schedule Thursday, and most shows have simply been delayed by a month or two (due to the coronavirus pandemic). In September, viewers can tune in for the previously announced Canadian import Transplant and American Ninja Warrior, as well as the debut of the Weakest Link revival with host Jane Lynch.

October will see the returns of The Voice, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly, and Superstore. Plus, the new series, Connecting..., from Blindspot's Martin Gero, will debut. This comedy follows "a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times."

In addition to popular dramas This Is Us, the One Chicago franchise, and Law & Order: SVU, November will see the return of The Blacklist.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist are all set to return in 2021. New series debuting next year include Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That's My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are? and Young Rock.

Check out NBC's fall schedule below. (All shows, except NBC Sunday Night Football and The Voice, will be available on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.)

Tuesday, September 1

10 p.m.: Transplant

Monday, September 7

8:00-10:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior

Thursday, September 10

5:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

Sunday, September 13

5:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

Friday, September 25

10 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Monday, September 28

10 p.m.: Weakest Link

Thursday, October 1

8:30 p.m.: Connecting …

Tuesday, October 6

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games

Tuesday, October 13

9:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (Regular Time Period)

Monday, October 19

8:00-10:00 p.m.: The Voice

Tuesday, October 20

8:00-10:00 p.m.: The Voice

Thursday, October 22

8:00 p.m.: Superstore

Tuesday, October 27

8:00-9:00 p.m.: The Voice (Regular Time Period)

Tuesday, November 10

9:00-11:00 p.m.: This Is Us

Wednesday, November 11

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, November 12

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

Friday, November 13

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist

Tuesday, November 17

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Regular Time Period)