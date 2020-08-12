'American Ninja Warrior' Sets Two-Hour Season 12 Premiere at NBC
NBC has set its Season 12 premiere date for American Ninja Warrior. Mark your calendars because the fierce physical competition is set to begin on Monday, September 7, with a special two-hour premiere episode.
This season 50 athletes will bring along two other people from their communities to compete alongside them for a total of 150 competitors. Featuring an abridged format, this series will include multiple rounds such as Qualifiers (6 obstacle course), Semi-Finals (10 obstacle course) and Finals (10 obstacle course + Power Tower playoff bracket).
In order to determine a winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas will compete in a playoff bracket where they'll have to race head-to-head on the Power Tower for a chance to win $100,000. Production for the eight-episode series took place in St. Louis at the Dome of America's Center, and American Ninja Warrior is NBC's first series to have completed a full season of episodes during the ongoing pandemic.
Executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions' founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed alongside Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile, American Ninja Warrior remains a hit for the network. During the show's most recent cycle last summer, it averaged a 1.1. rating in adults 18-49 with 5.4 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens.
The show's cycle last year also scored as Monday's most-watched program on the Big 4 networks with each of its last five telecasts. Can it keep that record up? The show is anything but afraid of some friendly competition.
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12 Premiere, 8/7c, NBC