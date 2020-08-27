Anya Taylor-Joy Plays a Dangerous Game in 'The Queen's Gambit' First Look (VIDEO)

Anya Taylor-Joy's walking a treacherous path in Netflix's limited series The Queen's Gambit which arrives on the streamer Friday, October 23.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, this drama is co-created by writer, director and showrunner Scott Frank (Godless) and Allan Scott (Don't Look Now), both of whom serve as executive producers alongside William Horberg (Talented Mr. Ripley). The Queen's Gambit tells a coming-of-age story that explores the cost of true genius.

The show follows Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young woman who was abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s as a child. Along with discovering a talent for chess, Beth also develops an addiction to tranquilizers that were provided by the state as a sedative for children.

Haunted by her own personal demons and fueled by obsession and narcotics, Beth will transform into a glamorous outcast who is determined to conquer the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Joining Taylor-Joy in this mesmerizing new series are Marielle Heller as Mrs. Alma Wheatley who is Beth's adoptive mom with her own vices; Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts who will become one of Beth's biggest opponents and closest allies; Moses Ingram as fellow orphan and friend Joelene; Harry Melling as chess player Harry Beltik; and Bill Camp as Mr. Shaibel, the janitor who introduces Beth to the game.

Other cast members include Isla Johnston as a young Beth Harmon, Marcin Doroncinski as Vasily Borgov, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Townes, Chloe Pirrie as Alice Harmon, Christiane Seidel as Mrs. Deardorff, Matthew Dennis Lewis as Matt and Russell Dennis Lewis as Mike.

Catch a sneak peek at the series with the first teaser trailer below and don't miss The Queen's Gambit when it arrives on Netflix this fall.

The Queen's Gambit, Series Premiere, Friday, October 23, Netflix