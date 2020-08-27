'Resident Evil' TV Series From 'Supernatural' EP Ordered at Netflix

There's more Resident Evil coming your way — this time to the small screen.

Netflix has ordered a scripted live action series from Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb and inspired by Capcom's franchise. Building on the popular horror video game, the eight-episode Resident Evil will tell a new story across two timelines.

The first timeline follows 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker after their move to New Raccoon City. "The more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world," the logline reads.

And the second timeline will pick up when Jade's 30 and the world is much different. "There are less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus," Netflix teases. Jade "struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her."

Netflix shared a photo of a script on Twitter and revealed the very apt title of the premiere: "Welcome to New Raccoon City."

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world," Dabb, who will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, said in a statement. "For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Resident Evil first debuted as a video game in 1996 and since then, it has expanded to movies (produced by Constantin Film and starring Milla Jovovich) and theme park attractions. The film franchise is the most successful one based on a video game with earnings of more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

The Walking Dead's Bronwen Hughes will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the Netflix series. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton will also serve as executive producers, while Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz will produce.