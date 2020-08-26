'Social Distance': Netflix Reveals Star-Studded Cast of Anthology Series

Netflix is tackling COVID-19 in its newest pandemic-era project Social Distance, an eight-part anthology series showcasing the power of human spirit in a time of uncertainty and isolation.

Every standalone episode shares a story through a virtual lens that captures the unique emotional experiences that accompany being forced apart by circumstance. Viewers will follow along as the episodes highlight the challenges of only being able to communicate remotely to maintain connections.

It's through these stories that Social Distance hopes to provide some much-needed catharsis for viewers during a tumultuous time. The series has been created, cast and produced completely remotely during quarantine.

Executive produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham, she's joined by fellow executive producers Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Jenie Kohan as well as co-executive producer Diego Velasco. In celebration of the show's announcement, Netflix unveiled a peek at its large cast with a video teaser.

Set to arrive this fall, the project will feature well-known stars as well as some of their own family members who were cast alongside them.

"Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors. That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential," said creator Hilary Weisman Graham of the decision to cast family members of some actors.

"It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent," Graham continued. "These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately."

Below, catch the teaser and get the full cast breakdown for each episode.

Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, her real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks will appear alongside Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) and her real-life daughter Rocco Luna as well as Misha Brooks and Love, Victor's Isabelle Ferreira.

The Office's Oscar Nunez will feature in an episode alongside In the Heights actress Daphne Rubin-Vega, her real-life husband Tom Costanzo and their son Luca Costanzo. Scandal's Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval (Station 19), Camila Perez (Gotham), Olli Haaskivi (Manifest) and Gianna Aragon will also be a part of the installment.

In another episode Evil's Mike Colter, Hamilton's Okieriete Onaodowan, real-life spouses Heather Burns (Bored to Death) and Ajay Naidu (Blindspot) will appear alongside GLOW's Shakira Barrera, Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why), his real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber and Don't Look Back's Helena Howard.

When They See Us' Asante Blackk and his real-life father Ayize Ma'at will team up with The Craft's Lovie Simone for one of the season's installments. Meanwhile, Dead to Me's Max Jenkins, Will & Grace's Brian Jordan Alvarez, Love Life's Peter Vack and Life Sentence's Rana Roy will assemble for another episode.

Law & Order: SVU's Peter Scanavino, his real-life son Leo Bai-Scanavino, The Path's Ali Ahn, Orange Is the New Black's Tami Sagher and Barbara Rosenblat as well as Rescue Me's Michael Mulheren will appear together for an episode.

Real-life spouses Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife) will join GLOW's Sunita Mani, and other real-life husband and wife Raymond Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life) and Marcia Debonis (OITNB) in an episode.

And in another one of the show's eight installments, Kylie Liya Page, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson, Grand Army's David Iacono, The Village's Will Meyers, This Is Us' Niles Fitch and FBI's Ava Demary will star together.

Don't miss them all when Social Distance debuts on Netflix this fall.

Social Distance, Coming Fall 2020, Netflix