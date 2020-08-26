'AGT' Live Show Results: Which Week 3 Acts Are Going to the Semifinals?

The list of America's Got Talent Season 15 semifinalists is almost complete.

Dance Town Family, Nolan Neal, Usama Siddiquee, W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Annie Jones, Malik Dope, Max Major, Bone Breakers, Sheldon Riley, Alan Silva, and Cristina Rae performed Tuesday night for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Then it was up to America to vote and send five more through to the next round.

Read on to find out who's joining Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, Roberta Battaglia, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon, Voices of Our City Choir, BAD Salsa, Daneliya Tuleshova, Spyros Bros, and Jonathan Goodwin in the next round.

Eliminations

The top three acts via America's vote overnight immediately move on to the next round. The first one to advance is Alan Silva, while Dance Town Family is eliminated. "You deserve this," Vergara tells him. "You make it so easy, so fun to watch."

Next, Crews announces that Annie Jones and Sheldon Riley are out, while Cristina Rae is going through to the semifinals. "I have to say there wasn't a doubt in my mind that you will continue on because honestly I've heard that song so many times, but no one has sung it the way you have," Klum says to her Golden Buzzer. "I still have goosebumps."

Then Max Major advances, while Bone Breakers and Usama Siddiquee are eliminated. "It's going to have to be really special," Vergara says of his next act. "You're going to have to go bigger than what you've been doing, and it's been amazing what you've been doing."

The Dunkin' Save

The acts that America's vote placed in fourth, fifth, and sixth places — W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Malik Dope, and Nolan Neal, in no particular order — are up for the Dunkin' Save (voting online), and advancing is: W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew. "Well deserved, and not only for your talent but who you are as young men and what you want to do for your community. ... You guys are already heroes," Mandel says to Cowell's Golden Buzzer. "Simon was right."

The Judges' Vote

Then, it's up to the judges to choose between Malik Dope and Nolan Neal. Though Vergara chooses the singer, Klum and Mandel pick drummer Malik Dope.

