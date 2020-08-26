Tayshia Adams Stops by in First Look at Nick Viall's 'Bachelor: GOAT' (VIDEO)

Whatever your feelings about The Bachelor's Nick Viall, you won't want to miss what's planned as the franchise relives all of his memorable moments from Season 21.

After all, Nick's season includes Rachel Lindsay (who went on to become the first Black Bachelorette star) and Corinne Olympios (who made plenty of enemies), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo for his Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (airing Monday, August 31) above.

Yes, the episode will feature "Corin-ge worthy drama," as the promo calls it, but you'll also want to tune in for a catch-up with Tayshia Adams (from Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season 23) who is rumored to be part of a twist in Clare Crawley's upcoming Bachelorette season. The episode will also include an update from Nick himself, who will open up about a moment that made him "really uncomfortable."

Prior to his season of The Bachelor, Nick was one of the final two men on both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons of The Bachelorette (10 and 11) and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.

During this episode of Bachelor: GOAT, host Chris Harrison will check in with Alexis Waters (who was in a shark/"dolphin" costume when she stepped out of the limo), Kristina Schulman (whose adoption story touched Nick), Corinne, and Taylor Nolan (who had a memorable two-on-one date). And of course, we have to find out what Nick's final two, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi, are up to now!

As for why Tayshia and Natasha Parker (from Peter Weber's Bachelor Season 24) will be stopping by, that's to discuss the impact Rachel had on their experiences and the importance of amplifying Black voices. Plus, get ready for look ahead to Matt James becoming the first Black Bachelor with 2021's Season 25.

The Bachelorette: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC