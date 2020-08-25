Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Series Set for NBC, USA & Peacock

If you couldn't help but get wrapped up in the guilty pleasure of Netflix's Tiger King (or perhaps wish you had but don't subscribe to the streamer), you're going to have options with the upcoming limited series, Joe Exotic.

Based on the Wondery podcast, Joe Exotic has been ordered to series and is set for NBC, USA, and NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, Variety reports. Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) will star as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

When Carole discovers Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel breeds and uses his big cats for profit, she aims to shut down the animal lover's business, kickstarting "a quickly escalating rivalry," according to the logline. "But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous."

Etan Frankel (Shameless, Animal Kingdom) is set to write the series and will executive produce with McKinnon, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Levy, and Aaron Hart.

Tiger King, the docuseries about Carole and Joe Exotic, was released on Netflix in March and after it became quite popular with viewers—TV Insider's readers voted it their favorite "Train Wreck"—a reunion special was added. Another TV show in the works about Joe Exotic is set to star Nicolas Cage; that role has yet to be cast in NBC's.

Joe Exotic, TBA, NBC, USA & Peacock