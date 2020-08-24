Artem Chigvintsev Returning as 'DWTS' Pro for Season 29

The list of professional dancers for Dancing With the Stars Season 29 is complete.

Fan favorite Artem Chigvintsev is returning as a pro, as announced on Good Morning America Monday. Beginning in 2014, he previously worked on eight seasons of the dance competition show (which pairs professional dancers with celebrities) and was not part of the Season 28 cast.

"Last season, watching from the sidelines really makes me realize how much I really miss the show, miss performing live, and I just can't wait to get back," Chigvintsev shared on GMA and added he's dedicating the season to his son, who was born on July 31. (He met fiancée Nikki Bella when they were partners on DWTS in Season 25.)

"I've been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape," he continued, promising to be "top-notch" in time for the premiere.

OMG! @artemchigvintse (and new dad) is returning to the dance floor on @DancingABC! See the full list of Pros here: https://t.co/aOIgnLMpX3#DWTS pic.twitter.com/RsMPO9kls8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2020

In a video the professional dancer shared on Twitter, he thanked fans for their support and detailed the "incredible" year he's had. "The cherry in the cake is getting Dancing With the Stars," he said. "I can't wait to get into that ballroom."

Finally the news is out! 🕺🏼🕺🏼 I’m back on @DancingABC who will my Celeb be?🤔😀 I’m dedicating this Season 29 of DWTS to my baby boy 👶🏼 #dwts pic.twitter.com/KoR8tBIG0e — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) August 24, 2020

Chigvintsev joins the previously announced pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. As part of the protocols in place to ensure everyone's health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic, pros are not allowed to live together, even those who are married.

The celebrities hitting the dance floor this season will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 2, while the pairs won't be revealed until the premiere. Tyra Banks is taking over as host for Season 29, after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' exits. (Bergeron had been with DWTS since the beginning, while Andrews joined in Season 18.)

Dancing With the Stars, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, September 14, ABC