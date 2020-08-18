'Dancing With the Stars' Sets Premiere Date: Meet the Season 29 Pros

Looks like at least one of ABC's fall shows is actually returning next month, despite months of production shutdowns: Dancing With the Stars is officially (almost) back!

On Tuesday, the long-running dance competition series, which sees celebrities partner with professional dancers and perform for a judging panel of ballroom experts, announced on Good Morning America that Season 29 will premiere on Monday, September 14 on ABC. This is the first new season of DWTS since fall 2019, as the show took the spring off.

After a year away from TV, the show is coming back with a number of changes, including a new host, Tyra Banks, who replaces co-hosts Tom Bergeron (who has served as emcee since Season 1) and Erin Andrews (since Season 18). DWTS is also promising a "fresh take on the competition" which will now be executive produced by Banks and Andrew Llinares.

ABC does promise to maintain the "heart and soul" of the series, and that seems to include DWTS' latest lineup of pro dancers, which were also announced on GMA. Some of the returning pros viewers will be excited to see back include Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd. Audiences will also meet newbies Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, who are getting celeb partners for the first time.

The full list of pro dancers for Season 29 is: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The cast of celebrity dancers (in addition to previously announced Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe) will be announced at a later date, as well as additional production details. And you'll have to wait until the season premiere to find out with whom your fave pros dancers are paired, so stay tuned!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, September 14, ABC