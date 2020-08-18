How Will 'Dancing With the Stars' Work Post-COVID?

It's a season of change this fall for Dancing With the Stars.

Not only is there a new host, Tyra Banks, taking over for Tom Bergeron (who was part of the show since the beginning) and Erin Andrews (who joined in Season 18), but there are also new guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to announcing the premiere date (September 14) and the professional dancers participating in Season 29, Good Morning America detailed one major change.

All of the pros, even those who are married (like Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach), must live apart. (Therefore, if one gets sick, two pairs won't be eliminated.)

"It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other," Slater said on ABC's morning talk show. "But we're doing everything we can to keep safe."

The ABC competition pairs professionals with celebrities and sees ballroom experts judge their performances. The other pros participating in Season 29 are: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and Britt Stewart. The celebrities will be announced at a later date, but the pairs won't be revealed until the premiere.

