There's a New Host But Not Everything's Changed in 'DWTS' Season 29 Promo (VIDEO)

Are you ready for new Dancing With the Stars?

ABC released a short promo ahead of the upcoming 29th season, and new host Tyra Banks is making sure viewers are ready for what's coming Mondays this fall.

"Let's just keep this real. You never know what happens on live TV," she says in the video (promising "surprising new stars" in an "epic new season") below. "It is going to be so next level."

Banks is taking over after former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' departures. Bergeron was with the show from the beginning, while Andrews joined him as co-host in Season 18. But they're likely the only ones leaving, as the promo features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. This may be at least part of the confirmation Inaba hinted at during the July 21 episode of The Talk.

This is going to be next level. #DWTS is returning Mondays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/F3kbzGJQcr — Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 4, 2020

As Inaba told her Talk co-hosts at the time, "the plan" was that that all three judges would be returning. She did say that ABC would "make the official announcement in a few weeks," and "they're just gonna keep letting us know all the details."

When it was announced Banks would be taking over as host, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, noted the America's Next Top Model alum would be bringing a "fresh take on America's favorite dancing competition" and Valerie Bruce, general manager of LA Productions at BBC Studios, said they were taking the show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers, "in a new creative direction."

Dancing With the Stars, Season 29, Fall 2020, ABC