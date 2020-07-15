'Dancing With the Stars' Names Tyra Banks as Host & EP for Season 29

Dancing with the Stars' Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are passing the hosting baton to supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks.

The news was unveiled by ABC and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production team. Banks will also executive produce the long-running competition series for its 29th season. She's bringing a creative refresh to the fan favorite show by collaborating with executive producer and showrunner Andrew Llinares to honor the format America loves so much.

"I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," said Banks. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Bergeron and Andrews revealed their exit from the show earlier this week via social media much to viewers' surprise. In response to Banks' unveiling as the show's new host, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said, "Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success."

"As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America's favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a 'Smize' to fans everywhere," Burke concluded.

Dancing with the Stars debuted in 2005 and has been a hit ever since, featuring celebrities hitting the ballroom floor in choreographed routines for which they're judged by a panelist of experts. The series is slated to return for Season 29 this fall as per ABC's schedule but no exact dates have been unveiled at this time.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 29 Premiere, Fall 2020, ABC