Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Towers Over 2020 RNC Night 2

In its third week of live shows, NBC's America's Got Talent once again took the prize as the leading show in the Tuesday, August 25 primetime broadcast lineup, in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

The judges panel for Tuesday's episode was still missing recovering Simon Cowell but there was no guest judge to fill his spot unlike the past two weeks when Kelly Clarkson and SNL's Kenan Thompson stepped in. The news was not as good for the second night of CBS' Love Island , which dropped from Monday's 1.9 million (total viewers) and 0.4 rating to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, coming in third to AGT and ABC's What Would You Do?.

For Night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention, NBC came out ahead with 2.4 million viewers with ABC coming in second with 1.7 million and CBS in third with 1.3 million. Compared to last Tuesday's Democratic National Convention coverage, NBC actually rose a notch from 2.3 million but CBS dropped from 2.0 million and ABC dipped a tic from 1.8 million. The RNC continues through Thursday night.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):