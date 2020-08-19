Tuesday's TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Topples 2020 DNC Night 2

Even with the 2020 Democratic National Convention and typical lower-than-average summer viewing, America's Got Talent won in the ratings on Tuesday, August 18 — though it hit a season-low in total viewers. The second week of AGT's live shows features guest judge Kenan Thompson filling in for the recovering Simon Cowell on Tuesday and Wednesday night shows this week.

As for night two of the DNC featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's wife, Jill, offering a speech on why her husband is the perfect man to lead the country, in overnight numbers, NBC led the pack by a slight margin with 2.3 million compared to CBS' 2.0 and ABC's 1.8. That's a change from Monday night's first night when ABC took the lead with 2.1 million viewers, followed by NBC (1.9) and then CBS (1.7).

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):