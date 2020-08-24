Alison Sweeney to Return to 'Days of Our Lives' for Sami's Longest Arc Since 2014

Sami Brady's (Alison Sweeney) current arc may be set to wrap up next month, but fans will see more of her in upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes.

Sweeney, who joined the cast in 1993 and left in 2014, has popped up every so often since 2017 and will be back for a new arc in the episodes (her longest since 2014) set to begin filming in September, Deadline reports. Her ongoing arc is set to conclude in late September, and the NBC soap had had enough episodes banked when production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March to last into October.

Her character's next arc, set to start in "late 2020" and continue into next year, is an "emotional" one, according to the report, about family and her daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," executive producer Ken Corday said. "Sami Brady is an integral part of our show's history and we are elated that she's coming home again."

Plus, as Deidre Hall, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans, told TV Insider about Sami, her onscreen daughter, "when she's in the mix, it's always a great combustible surprise."

Sweeney's return comes as Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to several cast members and those playing Bradys, including Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), and Greg Vaughan (Sami's twin, Eric).

