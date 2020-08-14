Familiar Faces Resurface & Bid Farewell in 'Days of Our Lives' New Episodes

"When she's in the mix, it's always a great combustible surprise," says Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans) about Days of Our Lives onscreen daughter Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), who is driving a custody battle over her infant grandson. Sami's daughter, Allie (Lindsay Arnold), chose to give the baby to Sami's twin, Eric (Greg Vaughan)—but the meddling grandma does not want the child around Eric's new wife, Nicole (Arianne Zucker), her longtime archnemesis.

Among the ripple effects of this family feud: a health crisis for Marlena's husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). According to DAYS executive producer Ken Corday, "Sami and John get into a huge fight, and John collapses!"

Expect familiar faces to resurface in Salem, including Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller, returning to the role she left in 2018), fresh from a psychiatric stay following a mental break. She finds husband Chad (Billy Flynn) getting a bit too close to sultry Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien). And while shifty Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) may have reunited with his beloved Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) after his baby-swapping antics, he faces competition for the CEO position at the family's Titan Industries when cousin Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) comes back to town.

Familiar faces also disappear—longtime cast members Vaughan, Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady) are exiting over the next two months—but Corday is quick to remind fans: "No one ever really dies on Days of Our Lives."

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC (check local listings)