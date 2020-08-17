Gabi Returns! Camila Banus' 'Days of Our Lives' Departure Will Be Short-Lived
Twist! Looks like Days of Our Lives' fiery Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) isn't staying away from Salem for very long after all.
It had seemed as though the villainous character fans love to hate would be exiting NBC's 54-year old daytime drama at the end of this month with no foreseeable plans to return. However, on Monday, Corday Productions announced that Banus would be back filming when production on DAYS resumes in September.
Gabi's departure will therefore be brief and she will return later this fall to continue to stir up more trouble in Salem.
Familiar Faces Resurface & Bid Farewell in 'Days of Our Lives' New Episodes
Since 2010, Banus has played the role of Gabi and took her from being the sweet younger sister to Detective Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering, also exiting) to one of the show's premiere vixens who will do anything for revenge, love, and power.
Banus garnered a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 in the Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama category.
