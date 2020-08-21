Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Eviction Overpowers 2020 DNC Night 4

For the second night in a row, the All-Star houseguests participating in the 22nd season of CBS's reality hit Big Brother easily took the night with its second eviction of the season on Thursday, August 20.

BB easily trounced the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where presidential hopeful Joe Biden accepted his nomination to become President of the United States in the upcoming November 3 election. Comparing the three broadcast networks airing Night 4 of the DNC, in 18-49, ABC led the pack with NBC, then CBS following in both the 18-49 and total viewers for Thursday's prime time broadcast schedule.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, August 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):