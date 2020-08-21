'Bold and the Beautiful's Courtney Hope Moves to 'Young & the Restless'

Just over two weeks since her last Bold and the Beautiful episode aired, actress Courtney Hope has revealed her next project—and she's not only staying on the same network (CBS) but in the same genre (daytime drama).

Hope posted a photo of herself decked out in Young and the Restless gear (hat and shirt) and holding a mug for its popular coffee shop, Crimson Lights. "This seems like a good fit," she wrote in the caption on Instagram Thursday.

CBS has confirmed she's joining the cast of the soap that follows the residents of Genoa City but hasn't released any details about the character she'll be playing.

View this post on Instagram This seems like a good fit....😏☕️ A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎✨ (@thecourtneyhope) on Aug 20, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Characters have crossed over between the two dramas, so it is possible they're keeping it under wraps that she'll still be playing Sally Spectra (whom she started playing on B&B in 2017). When TV Insider spoke with Hope following her exit from the other soap, she did say she hoped that wasn't the end of Sally and that staying in daytime could be in her future.

"If you have a really good story and character… I'd love to have any opportunity wherever it lies and where I can make a difference," she said. "I know how daytime works. It's its own wheelhouse and skillset, [and] I’m fortunate enough to have that."

Furthermore, in her farewell on Instagram, she wrote, "though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end." Perhaps the next chapter of Sally is beginning on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS